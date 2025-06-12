Letter: Automation makes life easy, but at what cost?

A popular members-only store just announced that customers will soon be able to process their purchase via personal tracking device (cell phone), thus skipping the checkout line. One more miraculous tech innovation making life easier.

We should ask, as life gets more convenient, what happens to the people who did the job? Since we lived in caves, humanity has relied on working hard and increasing efficiency. In so doing, humans became the apex life form on planet Earth. Now we are witness to an insidious paradigm shift where human efforts are woefully inefficient compared to machine capabilities. War, policing, governing, and many other aspects of human endeavor are being handed over to automation.

This is only the beginning of a potential existential threat to humanity, introduced by humanity. Ironic. Think of incomparably efficient autonomous machines overseeing life. If you have children, think about what happens to the people.

Gary Pardy

Haleiwa

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter