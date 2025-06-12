Letter: In these times, important to treat all with respect

Volunteer Frank Smith bumps fists with Larry Rivera after an interview for the annual homeless Point in Time Count on North Hotel Street in Chinatown.

I live next to Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City and have recently been spending my own time and money trying to clean it up, with help from some of the homeless who stay in the area. One man in his 60s, “George,” has been especially helpful, picking up trash and raking even when I’m not there.

Recently, during a big cemetery cleanup, George told me a participant accused him of being a drug user and was told to leave. George told me he thought he was going to get beat up. The participant’s behavior was unacceptable.

I understand the challenges that come with public spaces, but this is Hawaii — the Aloha State. Everyone should be treated with respect, especially those who are willing to help. They should be welcomed, not judged or pushed away.

Let’s keep our community clean — and bring back aloha.

Tana-Lee Rebhan-Kang

Pearl City

