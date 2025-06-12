Letter: Military parade is thinly veiled political theater

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A parade for one man, paid by all of us. Let’s call Saturday’s parade what it is: a taxpayer-funded birthday party for Donald Trump, dressed up as patriotism. This isn’t about honoring the military, it is a show for one man’s ego, plain and simple.

Veterans and those still serving know the difference between real respect and political theater. This administration keeps talking about cutting spending, balancing the budget and protecting taxpayers, but this parade shows they’re willing to burn public dollars for a personal spectacle.

That “big, beautiful bill” they’re so proud of? Add it to the bonfire. We’re watching waste, fraud and abuse play out in real time. Someone needs to hold them accountable, starting with the inspector general.

Gary Gilmour Jr.

Aiea

