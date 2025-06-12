Letter: Trump’s ideas are sound, execution not so much

Thursday, June 12, 2025
I admit that I agree with many of President Donald Trump’s domestic policy ideas, although the methodology is a bit draconian. But when it comes to his foreign policy, his ego is too big for his britches. Making America great is awesome, but our country is not an island. We need our allies.
As for Congress members, they need to stop making their reelection a priority in voting on and writing laws that benefit their well-to-do contributors. Their primary job is to make policies and laws that benefit all the people. Washington, D.C., is not a swamp, it’s Comedy Central.
Clifford Toyama
Moanalua
