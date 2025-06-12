Off the news: Major expansion for state’s busiest ER

Honolulu’s need for emergency medicine is never in short supply, with more car accidents and worrisome violent crime adding to a constant flow of residents seeking treatment for everyday maladies. So it is good news that Queen’s Health Systems has expanded the emergency department at its Punchbowl campus.

Named the Uytengsu Family Emergency Department at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu in recognition of a $7.5 million contribution from Candice Uytengsu, the renovated facility now boasts 76 treatment rooms, state-of-the-art CT and X-ray services, upgraded ventilation systems and a new waiting area. All necessary to handle the roughly 62,000 patients who visit the state’s busiest ER.