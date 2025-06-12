Off the news: Planned rallies rain on Trump’s parade

Even as President Donald Trump is amassing troops in D.C. for Saturday’s huge and costly military parade — ostensibly to mark the Army’s 250th year but also a self-gift on his 79th birthday — Americans are readying for peaceful mass rallies across the country.

The “No Kings! Day of Defiance” is expected to galvanize many citizens from coast to coast — and in other countries — to underscore the importance of protecting democracy and U.S. constitutional rights, including due process. In Hawaii, the main events:

>> Oahu: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., state Capitol

>> Maui: noon-1:30 p.m., Queen Kaahumanu Center

>> Hawaii island, including: Hilo, 10 a.m.-noon, bayfront at 774 Kamehameha Ave.; Kona, 4-5 p.m., south of Henry Street.