Editorial: West Oahu needs anti-crime policy

Honolulu authorities are inching forward to address a chronic problem that deserved the urgent attention of city leadership for years, over multiple administrations.

That is, of course, the scourge of violent crime on the Waianae Coast in particular. Most recently, what alarmed the community was the fatal shooting that killed a 19-year-old man and wounded four people in Makaha on May 28. Four males — three young adults and one juvenile — have been arrested in the case.

Surely the broad concern over this incident was one reason the district’s Honolulu City Council member, Andria Tupola, succeeded last week in securing money for improvements needed to complete the long-delayed Waianae Police Station.

The $1.7 million allocation for the critical project was part of the city’s $1.28 billion capital improvements budget that the Council approved last week, along with the $3.91 billion operating budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Equally important for Tupola and the rest of the Council is to ride herd on the project and ensure that funds are in place for adequate staffing of the police station.

Along the Waianae Coast, the call for better policing practices — routine surveillance for early problem detection, stronger community partnerships — has sounded for years. The response time needed for sufficient police intervention, dispatched from neighboring communities when problems arise, can be a critical impediment.

The new, larger Waianae Police Station opened in 2016, ostensibly providing a full-scale facility to replace the 1961 substation that was one-third its size. In fact, however, it’s never been fully activated, lacking the equipment and improvements that now should be enabled through added funding.

The push for completing the station reached a fever pitch a year ago, when Mayor Rick Blangiardi made an appearance at a Nanakuli town hall.

Residents told the mayor it takes too much time and resources to bring police units from Kapolei down congested Farrington Highway so frequently. One man had tracked 782 emergency 911 calls for a single highway intersection in Makaha.

Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan said at the time that the police station was on the agenda, but little progress has been made in the intervening year. Pressed by a dissatisfied mayor, the chief recently announced his retirement at the end of this month, after three years on the job. His critics have cited various shortcomings, but at the top of the list is the failure to fill enough of the hundreds of vacant positions within the force.

In March, Tupola pointed to 455 vacancies on the books, and was joined by the police union in heaping more pressure on Logan to correct course. In fact, the tally of unfilled posts has surged by more than 40% since Logan took over in 2021.

Now it falls to the next police chief to accelerate progress.

Previous spikes in crime have led to short-term pledges to increase enforcement. A spate of deadly West Oahu shootings last fall led to a focused effort by federal, state and county officers. That helped — but this problem demands a permanent and sustained change.

The proliferation of handguns, including the vexing issue of unregulated “ghost guns,” adds to the criminal case load, of course. And complex social factors — poverty, substance abuse, a need for community engagement among youth — contribute to the problem. Simply completing a police station, important as that is, is not the panacea.

But placement of more police within the community, strengthening ties with residents and responsiveness to public calls for service, would advance a plan for reducing crime. Rather than single elements, a comprehensive anti- crime strategy is needed to improve safety for West Oahu’s people.