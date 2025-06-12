A Meat-Lover Happy Hour

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Han No Daidokoro (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 150) has a happy hour menu that will satisfy all your meat cravings.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, enjoy a selection of top-quality meat. The Taste of Han menu features 2-ounce samplers of meat such as Washu beef and Miyazaki beef; the A5 Miyazaki beef trio is a must-try.

Other tasty pupu options include Han’s potato salad, chile sesame tofu and bibimbap — each priced under $10. Drink specials include $5 draft beers, $6 highballs and $7 house wine.

This is one deal you don’t want to miss.

Follow @hannodaidokoro on Instagram for more updates.

FATHER’S DAY SPECIALS

Several Royal Hawaiian Center (2201 Kalakaua Ave.) restaurants are helping you plan the ultimate Father’s Day weekend, filled with sweet treats and special deals. Start with Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, where on June 15, you can enjoy a $150 prix fixe menu featuring a 24-ounce prime bone-in rib-eye steak, the signature bacon appetizer, sides and a glass of cabernet sauvignon. Then, stop by Kulu Kulu for its special Father’s Day beer roll chocolate cake and beard bear puff, available from June 13 to 15. It’s the perfect sweet treat to show appreciation for the father figure in your life.

To see other specials and events, visit royalhawaiiancenter.com.

NEW KOREAN BARBECUE OFFERINGS

Craving Korean barbecue? Onkee Korean Grill House (1000 Auahi St. Ste. 220) recently updated its grill sets for an elevated lunch and dinner experience. Try the $95 combo set, which includes banchan, rib-eye, thin skirt steak and brisket, with your choice of kimchi or soybean stew. For a heartier option, order the $180 combo, featuring tenderloin, rib-eye, washugyu short rib and brisket, along with the same delicious sides. The biz is also introducing new menu items, such as a marinated fried chicken ($28) and the ultimate bossam platter ($48), which comes with kimchi, pork, ssamjang (spicy soybean paste) and various condiments.

Follow @onkeehawaii on Instagram to see new dishes and for reservations.

EVENING OF ASSEMBLAGE AT ROYAL HAWAIIAN

Still making plans for Friday night? The team at Azure Restaurant (2259 Kalakaua Ave.) has you covered. Join chef de cuisine Jose Reyes and the Royal Hawaiian culinary team for a six-course dinner paired with sake selections from IWA 5.

Founded by Richard Geoffroy, former chef de cave of Dom Perignon, IWA sake is crafted by blending 20 different sakes, aging them in bottles and releasing a new blend each year.

Enjoy these exclusive sakes alongside curated dishes like lobster with coconut tortillas and ulu gnocchi. The dinner is priced at $165 per person.

Visit azurewaikiki.com to book your spot under the special events menu item.