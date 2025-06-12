Tofu Treasures

A traditional dish of the Hakka Chinese is steamed squares of tofu topped with minced pork and sometimes with salted fish, or ham yu, added. In this easy recipe, I took the liberty of substituting shrimp for the pork, but kept the oyster sauce gravy to add a tasty flavor to the tofu. Firm or extra firm tofu is drained to remove excess water, then cut into squares.

A spoonful of tofu is scooped out to make room for the filling, but the tofu is not discarded, it is added into the shrimp filling. Salt and white pepper flavor the shrimp and it is mounded on the tofu to steam for just 10 minutes. While the tofu is steaming, you’ll make the gravy with oyster sauce, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, salt and cornstarch dissolved in water. The gravy thickens within a few minutes. Add the liquid from the steamed tofu if you want a thinner gravy and drizzle over the morsels. Garnish with chopped green onions and you have a colorful, satisfying main dish.

Steamed Tofu with Shrimp

Ingredients:

• 1 pound firm or extra firm tofu

• 6 large raw shrimp

• 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

• 1/2 teaspoon white pepper

• 2 tablespoons oyster sauce

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine,

substitute dry sherry

• 2 teaspoons cornstarch

• Chopped green onions as garnish

Directions:

Drain tofu to remove excess water for at least 30 minutes. Cut the tofu lengthwise, then into 8 squares.

Using a spoon, scoop out about a tablespoon from the tofu and add it to a mixing bowl. Peel, de-vein and chop shrimp and add to bowl with the tofu. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt and white pepper and mix.

Fill the tofu indentation with the shrimp mixture evenly. The filling will be heaping. Put in a plate or bowl and steam for 10 minutes.

In a small pot, heat oyster sauce, soy sauce, wine and white pepper. Mix cornstarch with 3 tablespoons water and add to hot mixture, stirring constantly until the desired thickness. Drain tofu (add liquid to gravy if needed) and garnish with green onions.

Serves 2 as a main dish, 4 as a side dish.