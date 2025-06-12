Kokua Line: When will Kalaeloa racetrack open?

Question: When will the Kalaeloa racetrack open?

Answer: The timeline is “very preliminary” but the city plans to begin on-site work by the end of this year, “with the possibility of phased openings in the first half of 2026,” Nathan Serota, a spokesperson for Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said in an email Tuesday.

Parks and Rec is working with longtime motor sports advocate Li Cobian on the layout of the dirt track, which is intended as an interim racing site, to be built on about 20 acres of undeveloped parkland at the corner of Independence Avenue and Coral Sea Road in Kalaeloa, DPR said in a news release last week.

Long term, the city will develop a master plan for all 400 acres of Kalaeloa land received as part of a June 2024 transfer of the former Naval Air Station at Barbers Point to DPR, city officials said. Development of the master plan will include “robust public input” and environmental and cultural assessments. The location and layout of the permanent racetrack will be decided through the master planning process “and may be in another area near this interim location,” the news release said. It’s expected that the permanent racetrack would be paved.

In the meantime, city officials hope a well-used interim dirt racetrack will activate and improve an area beset by homeless campers and other unauthorized use, as well as reduce illegal street racing and off-roading, including on nearby White Sands Beach.

Motor sports advocates on Oahu have sought a legal place to race for nearly 20 years, since Hawaii Raceway Park shut down in 2006. That paved racing complex was on about 66 acres near Campbell Industrial Park.

Q: Does the airport have a waiting area for picking people up? I mean cars. I can never find it. I have to pick someone up this weekend and I don’t want to get shooed away from the curb at baggage claim again.

A: Yes, there are two. The Diamond Head cellphone waiting area is on Aolele Street, near the intersection with Lagoon Drive. The Ewa cellphone waiting area is on Service Road A near the Airport Post Office at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Aolele Street. See the map at 808ne.ws/3HB9Dnc, on the Honolulu airport’s website. Once your passenger arrives and has their luggage, they can call you to swing around and pick them up, without your car lingering at the curb outside baggage claim. There’s a maximum waiting time of 60 minutes in the cell phone lots and drivers must stay in their vehicles. Commercial vehicles are not allowed, the website says.

Free kids’ meals

Starting today, 68 Hawaii public schools where at least half the students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch will provide free breakfast and lunch to children ages 18 and younger, regardless of whether the children attend public school, according to the state Department of Education. Meals must be consumed on campus; there is no grab-and-go. Breakfasts will be served from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. and lunches from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays except holidays. Meals are provided through a program called the Seamless Summer Option, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure that kids eat nutritious meals during the summer. For a list of participating schools, go to 808ne.ws/4mV8QO6. No sign-up or enrollment is needed.

Mahalo and Auwe

Mahalo to the City & County drivers of those big yellow opala trucks who pick up our gray, green and blue carts filled with trash very efficiently. But Auwe to some drivers who leave the carts jutting out into the roadways which knock off right side mirrors of passing cars like mine! — E.M.K., Kapahulu

