Matthew Smith appears in the circuit court with public defender Tiara Maumau. Smith will stand trial for the attempted murder of three roommates, one of whom was his landlord, in Hawaii Kai.

A Hawaii Kai man, whose mental health has come under scrutiny by the court for nearly two years, will stand trial Friday on four counts of attempted murder in the 2023 stabbing of two roommates, then 37 and 46, and his landlord, who was then 74, according to police.

Matthew Smith, who continues to be held at the Hawaii State Hospital, is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Smith waived his right to a jury trial and has opted for a bench trial in 1st Circuit Court before Judge Kevin Souza.

Smith, then 41, got into an argument the night of Oct. 1, 2023, with roommate William Welch over food.

According to court documents, Welch told police Smith stabbed him in the jaw with a steak knife.

Welch then ran into the living room seeking help from roommate Carlos Huerta and landlord Benjamin Maes.

Smith used the same steak knife to stab Huerta on the top of his head, causing a deep cut to his scalp. Huerta also sustained a cut to a finger after raising his hands to shield himself from Smith.

The three men were taken by ambulance in serious condition to the hospital from the Kalama Valley house at 790 Ipuai St., where Smith rented a room.

Smith left the house after the 11:38 p.m. stabbings. He was taken into custody after approaching a police officer making his rounds at Sandy Beach restrooms. The officer noticed he fit the description of the stabbing suspect, and had apparent blood spatter stains on his swim shorts. When the officer asked his name, Smith identified himself, and the officer promptly handcuffed him and placed him on investigative detention, and Smith was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Oct. 2.

After he was indicted, Smith was held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Deputy Public Defender Reiko Bryant on Oct. 25, 2023, filed a motion for mental evaluation to determine Smith’s fitness to proceed to trial.

Judge Ronald Johnson granted the motion Nov. 1, 2023, and two psychologists and a psychiatrist were appointed to examine and report on his physical and mental condition.

On Feb. 15, 2024, a hearing was held regarding Smith’s fitness. The judge ordered Smith to be committed to the custody of the director of the Department of Health to be placed at the Hawaii State Hospital.

On May 7, 2024, after a review of the reports by the three mental health professionals, the judge found Smith unfit to proceed to trial and the trial proceedings remained suspended.

The reports are sealed.

Smith remained at the State Hospital for detention, assessment, care and treatment.

Another hearing was held Sept. 24, and the judge granted the defense’s motion for another mental examination to determine the defendant’s current fitness to proceed, likelihood of regaining fitness, dangerousness and penal responsibility.

On Feb. 18, the judge found Smith fit to proceed to trial, and for the proceedings to resume.

The parties agreed on June 4 to stipulate to certain facts of the case, which will be put in writing, and the defense waived the right to a trial by jury.

Smith has remained in custody at the Hawaii State Hospital since his initial placement Feb. 15, 2024.