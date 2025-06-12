Hundreds of samurai ride high in Fukushima festival

FUKUSHIMA, Japan >> In a spectacle that seemed straight from a picture scroll of Japan’s Warring States period, the three-day Soma Nomaoi festival held its main event May 25 in Minami-­Soma, Fukushima prefecture.

A whopping 35,000 spectators gathered to witness Kacchu Keiba, armored horse racing, held on a 1.2-kilometer (about 3/4 mile) circuit course. Mounted samurai clad in armor galloped through the circuit with their helmets off, banners streaming behind them and faces splashed with mud.

This year, the requirement for women to be “under 20 years old and unmarried” was eliminated. Miwa Hosokawa, a 39-year-old woman from Minami-Soma, participated in the event for the first time in 20 years. She was the winner in the Shinki Soudatsusen battle for the sacred flag, where hundreds of mounted samurai fight to capture sacred flags that are shot into the air. “I’m happy to be able to feel like a human and a horse in one,” said Hosokawa. “I am overjoyed to be able to participate in Nomaoi again.”

The festival’s final day on May 26 featured Nomakake, in which the participants captured unsaddled horses using only their hands.