Workers encouraged to jump to regional businesses

TOKYO >> The Japanese government is boosting a system to encourage middle-age workers in major companies to move into positions at midsize and small companies in regional areas.

The program also upgraded a compensation plan for those who make a transfer and are concerned their salaries will drop in a new position.

In September, Hitoshi Nakayama, 53, left a position as chief of the general affairs division of a major auto parts manufacturer to take a job at Tobu Trading Co., a firm based in Matsubushi, Saitama prefecture, that handles industrial waste.

“I wanted to utilize my experiences and skills in accounting and facility management,” Nakayama said.

He registered with REVICareer, a human resources database operated by Regional Economy Vitalization Corporation of Japan. Chiba Bank group, which has business dealings with Tobu Trading, found him in the database and introduced him to the company.

“We were looking for a talented, skilled worker who could collaborate with other divisions in our company,” said Koji Iwamoto, executive officer of Tobu Trading. “We regularly cooperate with the bank. So we had a high level of trust in its introduction.”

REVICareer, a Financial Serv­ices Agency project, began operating in fiscal 2021.

Qualifications for registering with the database include having worked for a company with at least 1 billion yen of capital or more than 2,000 employees, or at a subsidiary of such a company. Once registered, job seekers can search the database for five years after they leave their workplace.

Meanwhile, their information can be accessed by 156 financial institutions, and the banks can find prospective applicants who are suitable for the needs of their business partners and make introductions.

The program also allows job seekers to take on new positions as side jobs or concurrent primary occupations while remaining in their full-time positions.

Mismatches between job seekers and employers are said to be rare because the regional banks that find applicants have detailed knowledge about the realities faced by midsize and small firms in the regions.

Differences in salaries and working conditions had been high hurdles for workers moving from major companies to smaller firms. To address the issue, the Financial Services Agency pays a portion of workers’ salaries.

In certain circumstances, workers can receive 30% — or up to 4.5 million yen (about $31,000) — of their new job’s annual salary from the agency for two years after assuming a new post.

As of the end of fiscal 2024, 4,343 workers were registered in the database, with the average age at 54. The total number of workers who changed jobs or found side jobs was 178, a 2.5-fold increase from the 72 cases logged at the end of fiscal 2023.

The agency has now tripled the program’s budget to 2 billion yen and is partnered with the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry.

The agency, through business organizations and chambers of commerce under the ministry’s jurisdiction, is encouraging midsize and small companies in regional areas to proactively offer jobs.

Still, the number of registered job seekers in the REVICareer database is significantly lower than in private sector job-brokering services, so boosting its name recognition is a pressing challenge.

Until last fiscal year, the database was accessible solely to employees of major companies or those who had left positions at major companies up to two years earlier. Now, the pool is broadened to include those who had left a major company up to five years earlier.

“We want to increase the number of registered people to about 10,000 and accelerate the revitalization of regional communities,” said an agency official connected to REVICareer.