Freestone makes Callaway Hall of Fame

Tom Freestone, the PGA General Manager of the Ocean Course at Hokuala on Kauai, was inducted into the Callaway Golf Staff Professional Hall of Fame recently.

Freestone was enshrined in a ceremony in Carlsbad, Calif.

He was honored for his commitment to the brand, providing instruction and club fittings, and helping the course host championship events.

“Simply put, I am filled with a tremendous gratitude,” said Freestone, a 13-year Callaway Golf Staff Professional. “Callaway has done great things across their storied history in the sport. Their decision to ‘grow the family’ with my inclusion into their Hall of Fame was a tremendous honor that I will forever cherish.”