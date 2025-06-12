Scoreboard – June 12, 2025

Thursday, June 12, 2025
Today
•
Updated
11:28 p.m.
CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
Makua Alii
Wednesday
Sons of Hawaii 18, Kupuna Kane 6
Ho’o Ikaika 11, Yankees 70’s 4
Golden Eagles 11, Action 1
Hui Ohana 10, Fat Katz 9
Yankees 17, Kool Katz 4
Praise the Lord 22, Waipio 7
Go Deep 13, Na Pueo 1
Lokahi 18, Na Kahuna 4
Zen 14, Islanders 6
Firehouse 20, P.H. Shipyard 6
Bad Company 12, Sportsmen 6
Aikane 23, Kanaks 22
ILH ALL-STARS
GOLF
Boys Open
Player of the Year: Ryder Obrero-Ueno
(Island Pacific, Jr.)
Coach of the Year: Robert Rebelo
(Damien)
First Team
Aidan Sugihara (‘Iolani, So.); Thomas Kim
(‘Iolani, Fr.); Braydn Sato (Kamehameha,
Sr.); Bryce Toledo-Lue (Punahou, Sr.);
Anthony Uehara (Punahou, Jr.)
Second Team
Edison Quides-Nihipali (Damien, Jr.);
Maximus Waki (Hawaii Baptist, So.);
Stormont Gibb (Kamehameha, Jr.); Braylon
Yamada (Maryknoll, Jr.); Taylor George
(Maryknoll, Fr.)
Girls Open
Co-Players of the Year: Jacey Kage
(Hawaii Baptist, Jr.); Alexa Takai (Punahou,
Fr.)
Coach of the Year: Randy Collins (Hawaii
Baptist)
Alyssa Kauleinamoku (Hawaii Baptist, Sr.);
Jacey Kage (Hawaii Baptist, Jr.); Megan
George (Hawaii Baptist, Fr.); Bri-Ela
Nakagawa (Punahou, Jr.); Jessica Lee
(Punahou, So.)
Erika Kuioka (‘Iolani, Sr.); Sophia Schultz
(‘Iolani, Sr.); Mia Teramae (‘Iolani, Jr.);
Yuanyuan “Alicia” Zhang (‘Iolani, So.);
Rylee Elizaga (Mid-Pacific, So.)
Boys Varsity
Player of the Year: Matthew Shigetani
(Hawaii Baptist, Sr.)
Coach of the Year: Dane Kanehira
(Punahou)
Khonor Kapuaakuni-Jirskra (Damien, Fr.);
Chase Nam (Punahou, So.); Bret Kiyuna
(Punahou, Fr.); Ethan Nakatsukasa
(Punahou, Fr.); Drew Tom (Punahou, Fr.)
Devin Corpuz (Hawaii Baptist, Sr.); Jordan
Garcia-Hunter (Hawaii Baptist, Sr.); Jace
Randall (‘Iolani, Jr.); Ty Perkins
(Kamehameha-B, Sr.); Mac Erskine
(Punahou, Sr.)
Girls Varsity
Player of the Year: Jocelyn Choi
(Punahou, Jr.)
Coach of the Year: Robert Rebelo
Lana Higa (Punahou, Sr.); Lauren Chen
(Punahou, So.); Aleena Guajardo
(Punahou, So.); Caitlyn Matsunaga
(Punahou, Fr.); Olivia Schmidt (Punahou,
Kayla Morigawara (Damien, Jr.); Lyric Adams
(Hanalani, Jr.); Carolina Rivadeneyra
Enriquez (Hanalani, Jr.); Bella Yaeger
(Hanalani, So.); Emma Tamayo (Mid-Pacific,
JUDO
Boys
Judoka of the Year: Thor Guerrero
(Kamehameha, Sr.)
Coach of the Year: Aaron Sekulich
108: Ronin Viloria (Pac-Five, Fr.)
114: Cole Fukuda (Punahou, So.)
121: Eli Suan (Saint Louis, Jr.)
132: Matthew Endo (‘Iolani, So.)
145: Thor Guerrero (Kamehameha, Sr.)
161: Skylor Chan (Punahou, So.)
178: Gavin Buelow (Punahou, Jr.)
198: Ethan Ito (Punahou, Sr.)
220: Noa Manaea (Pac-Five, Fr.)
285: Joseph Kipapa (Punahou, So.)
108: Cody Watanabe (Punahou, Jr.)
114: Joshua Garcia (‘Iolani, So.)
121: Cole Takehara (‘Iolani, Fr.)
132: Jared Ito (‘Iolani, Jr.)
145: Carson Suzuki (Pac-Five, Jr.)
161: Connor Furuta (Punahou, Sr.)
178: Nikolas Espiritu (Saint Louis, Fr.)
198: Teiji Miyashiro (‘Iolani, Sr.)
220: Gabriel Morehouse (‘Iolani, Sr.)
285: Ryoma Saita (Punahou, Sr.)
Girls
Judoka of the Year: Brooklynne Tsukiyama
(Kamehameha, So.)
Coach of the Year: Duane Nakamura
(Pac-Five)
98: Sydney Lau (Pac-Five, Jr.)
103: Joelle Lum (Pac-Five, Jr.)
109: Haley Lau (Pac-Five, Sr.)
115: Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha,
122: Brooklynne Tsukiyama (Kamehameha,
So.)
129: Maya De Angelo (‘Iolani, Sr.)
139: Ellen Ha (Pac-Five, Sr.)
154: Keitlin Tomomitsu (Damien, Jr.)
172: Tangikina Sake (‘Iolani, Sr.)
220: Kirra Turqueza (Kamehameha, Jr.)
98: Kaylee Kobashigawa (Pac-Five, So.)
103: Elizabeth Murakami (Pac-Five, Jr.)
109: Eighla Fujitani(Punahou, Jr.)
115: Allison Kusuda (Pac-Five, So.)
122: Ada Kisselgoff (Punahou, Sr.)
129: Tatiana Paragas (Punahou, Sr.)
139: Olivia Kim (‘Iolani, Sr.)
154: Kulia Heffernan (Punahou, So.)
220: Harmony Alverio (Damien, So.)
Tennis
Singles MVP: Christopher Rodi (Punahou,
Sr.)
Doubles MVPs: Tanner Ige (Punahou, Sr.);
George Ho (Punahou, Fr.)
Coach of the Year: Virgil Jobe (Punahou)
Carter Beppu (‘Iolani, Sr.); Glen Ngo
(‘Iolani, Sr.); Siddharth Srinivasan (‘Iolani,
Sr.); Spencer Yamamoto (‘Iolani, Sr.);
Kawelo Tsuneyoshi (‘Iolani, Jr.); Brandon
Ramos (Punahou, Sr.)
Aman Dole (‘Iolani, Fr.); Jake Valoroso
(Punahou, Sr.); Bradley Allan Hirohata
(Punahou, Jr.); Allen Kudo (Punahou, Jr.);
Owen Allison (Punahou, So.); Sage
Chatterjee (Punahou, So.)
Singles MVP: Jariahlyn Rhoades (Punahou,
Doubles MVPs: Sophia Howell
(Punahou, Jr.); Mia Tom (Punahou, So.)
Coach of the Year: Christopher Ma
(Sacred Hearts)
Maya Eastburg (Punahou, Sr.); Logan Tom
(Punahou, Sr.); Mari Dela Cruz (Punahou,
Jr.); Lauren Oliver (Punahou, Jr.); Courtney
Corpuz (Punahou, Fr.); Isabela Jube
(Punahou, Fr.)
Cydni Kodani (‘Iolani, Sr.); Gloria Lau
(‘Iolani, Sr.); Rylee Koev (‘Iolani, Jr.);
Georgeann Lee (‘Iolani, So.); Rylie
Yamamoto (‘Iolani, So.); Jurene Dupio
(St. Andrew’s, Fr.)
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Division I
Player of the Year: Cameron Porter
Coach of the Year: Rick Tune
Outside Hitter: Cain Kahahawai
(Kamehameha, Sr.); Conor Williams
(Kamehameha, Sr.); Sava Miocinovic
(Mid-Pacific, Jr.); Tanoaalofa Scanlan
(Punahou, So.); Koa Laboy (University, Sr.)
Middle Blocker: Nahuaoleloakealii Lloyd
Libero: William Niethammer (Punahou, Jr.)
Opposite: Samuel Mokan (Hawaii Baptist,
Jr.); Noa Yamashiroya (‘Iolani, Jr.)
Middle Blocker: Thomas “Kai” Waters
(‘Iolani, Sr.); Jaeden Miyahana (Punahou, Jr.)
Setter: Nathaniel Koahou (Kamehameha,
Jr.)
Outside Hitter: Trey Ambrozich (University,
Libero: Braden Maneja (Kamehameha, Sr.)
Honorable Mention
Hawaii Baptist: Jason Rivers (So.). Mid-Pacific: Nikola Miocinovic (Fr.). Punahou: Afatia Thompson (Sr.); Tyson Brady Kikuchi (Jr.). Saint Louis: Micah Castellano (So.). University: Kawehi
Kaneakua (Jr.); Kenna Quitan (Jr.).
Division II
Player of the Year: La’akea Kamahele
(Le Jardin, Jr.)
Coach of the Year: Thimas Nicolas
Middle Blocker: Kyler Kamaka (Damien,
Outside Hitter: Roscoe Torres (Damien,
Sr.); Jake Heidsieck (Le Jardin, Jr.); Kiai Ilae
(Maryknoll, Jr.)
Setter: Brett Murota (Hanalani, Jr.);
Brennan Nakayama (Le Jardin, Jr.); Haden
Agbayani (Maryknoll, Jr.)
Libero: Jayven Palomares (Maryknoll, Jr.)
Setter: Zach Apuya (Damien, Sr.)
Outside Hitter: Jake Moore (Hanalani, Jr.);
Kailana Tavares (Hawaiian Mission, Jr.);
Yunijah Yurong (Island Pacific, So.)
Middle Blocker: Kala Fraser (Le Jardin,
So.); Dainton Nagamine (Maryknoll, Sr.)
Libero: Kian Padilla-Serra (Damien, Sr.)
Assets: Wyatt Wilson (So.). Damien: Noah Tamashiro (So.). Hanalani: Tristan Bayot (Sr.). Hawaiian Mission: Luc
Raciles (Jr.). Island Pacific: Brennan
Lester (Jr.). Le Jardin: Vincent Thomas (Jr.).
Division I-AA
Player of the Year: Kahikina Marumoto
Coach of the Year: Wayne Gillia
(Kamehameha)
Outside Hitter: Quincy Oka (‘Iolani, Sr.);
Keahi Sniffen (Kamehameha, Jr.); Kekili’ohu
Hanakahi (Punahou, Sr.); Charles Smith
Setter: Josh Saelua (Kamehameha, Jr.)
Opposite: Kellen Yasso (Punahou, Sr.)
Libero: Silverio Manganaan (‘Iolani, Sr.)
Kamehameha: Micah Davis (Sr.); Galen
Kaohi (Sr.); Bryson Soares (Jr.). Punahou:
Anders Swanson (Sr.); Dash Watanabe (Sr.)