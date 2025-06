On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

FOOTBALL: CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

BC at Winnipeg 2:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

GOLF

U.S. Open 12:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Meijer LPGA Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live From the U.S. Open 2 p.m. USA 29/555 123

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP FINALS

Game 4: Oilers at Panthers 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Professional Fighters League 5 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

TENNIS

S-Hertogenbosch; London; Stuttgart (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

S-Hertogenbosch; WTA London; ATP Stuttgart 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

TRACK AND FIELD: NCAA OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s Day 1 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

FRIDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Pirates at Cubs 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Giants at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Oregon State vs. Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS

Game 4: Thunder at Pacers 2:30 p.m. KITV 4 4

BASKETBALL: BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

Teams TBD 4 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

Teams TBD 7 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP Miami 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

GOLF

U.S. Open 7 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Meijer LPGA Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live From the U.S. Open 1 p.m. USA 29/555 123

SOCCER

MLS: Portland vs. San Jose 4:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

TENNIS

S-Hertogenbosch; London; Stuttgart (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

S-Hertogenbosch; WTA London; ATP Stuttgart 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

TRACK AND FIELD: NCAA OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s Day 2 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Giants at Rockies 9:10 a.m. 1500-AM

FRIDAY

TIME STATION

Baseball, CWS: Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona 8 a.m. 1500-AM

NBA playoffs, Game 4: Thunder at Pacers 2:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Giants at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM