Friday, June 13, 2025

City officials: No emergency after HI-EMA test alert

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:54 a.m.

STAR-ADVERTISER A screenshot of alerts from HNL Alert and HI-EMA received today.

A screenshot of alerts from HNL Alert and HI-EMA received today.

Honolulu city officials are notifying the public of a false activation of emergency alert systems shortly after 11 a.m. today.

At about 11 a.m., an emergency alert was sent to Hawaii residents’ phones labeled as “Emergency Alert” that said, “TEST. PROFICIENCY DEMO COG TESTING. HAWAII EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY. THIS IS ONLY A TEST.”

In the context of emergency management, COG stands for “Continuity of Government.”

About 20 minutes later, city officials issued a message via HNL Alert saying, “The City and County of Honolulu has been informed by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency that a live emergency alert message went out during testing of the system. THERE IS NO EMERGENCY.”

HI-EMA has not yet responded to an inquiry on the alert.

