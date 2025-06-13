Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii Kai man found not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing

By Leila Fujimori

Today Last updated 1:07 p.m.

JAMM AQUINO /OCT. 12, 2023 Matthew Smith appears in a Honolulu circuit courtroom of Judge Ronald Johnson, in 2023. Smith was acquitted today by reason of insanity this morning of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder in the stabbing of two roommates and his landlord on Oct. 1, 2023.

A Hawaii Kai man was acquitted by reason of insanity this morning of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder in the stabbing of two roommates and his landlord on Oct. 1, 2023.

Circuit Court Judge Kevin Souza said that the court reviewed the evidence, including that all three mental health professionals were in agreement that he is fit to stand trial, but that he suffered from a mental disease at the time of the stabbing.

Souza acquitted Matthew Smith, who was 41 at the time of the stabbing, for all counts on the grounds of mental disease, which excludes criminal responsibility for his actions.

Smith was returned to the care and custody of the director of the Department of Health and will return to the Hawaii State Hospital.

Smith stabbed his roommates and landlord after an argument over food with one of the roommates.

Because the parties stipulated to the facts, the trial was brief, had no opening statements and no witnesses to take the stand.

Correction: The headline of an earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to the stabbings as “deadly.”
