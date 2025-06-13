Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, June 13, 2025

Breaking News

Honolulu police shut down illegal Waianae game room

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 5:33 p.m.

COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT HPD officers executed a search warrant at a location near Ihuku St in Waianae at about 7 p.m., Thursday night, according to a Honolulu Police Department social media post. “Officers recovered cash, several gambling machines, and suspected narcotics,” read the post from HPD.
A 58-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night when Honolulu police officers shut down an illegal game room in Waianae.

HPD officers executed a search warrant at a location near Ihuku St in Waianae at about 7 p.m., Thursday night, according to a Honolulu Police Department social media post.

“Officers recovered cash, several gambling machines, and suspected narcotics,” read the post from HPD.

A woman, 58, was arrested on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of a gambling device. She was released pending investigation.

Gambling arrests increased on Oahu last year. The Honolulu Police Department made 115 arrests for gambling equipment violations in 2024, up from 92 in 2023, according to HPD’s data dashboard.

Officers also arrested 124 people for operating, promoting or assisting gambling in 2024, up from 109 arrests in 2023.

In 2022, HPD arrested 140 people for promoting gambling and 67 for possessing gambling equipment.

As of May 16, Honolulu police have made 48 arrests for gambling equipment violations and 49 arrests for operating, promoting or assisting illegal gaming.

On May 20 officers from the Narcotics/Vice Division’s Gambling Detail, District 4 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant on an illegal game room at 527 Kipuka Place in Kailua

Seven gambling devices and cash were seized. Two people were arrested on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of a gambling device.

They were released pending investigation.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808) 723-3933 or use the online form.

