Kauai brushfire scorches 2 acres

The Kauai Fire Department says a 2-acre brush fire that broke out in Kekaha Thursday morning was extinguished after about four hours.

Firefighters responded to a report of fire near the bottom of Kokee Road shortly after 7:45 a.m. Thursday. There were no injuries reported, and no damage to nearby structures.

Kauai County officials said at 9 a.m. that the fire was under control and that Kokee Road in the area had reopened. At 11:50 a.m., officials said the fire had been extinguished, but that state officials remained on scene to monitor hotspots.

Crews from the Waimea and Hanapepe fire stations, the Rescue 3 unit, and Tanker 1, along with the on-duty Battalion Chief, private landowners, and the Kauai Police Department, responded to the fire this morning.

The Kauai Emergency Management Agency and the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative monitored the incident.

Kauai County officials have not said what caused the fire at this time.