Friday, June 13, 2025

Police arrest 2 men for alleged purse snatching in Waikiki

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:11 a.m.

Honolulu police arrested two male suspects for an alleged purse theft in Waikiki on Thursday afternoon.

In a social media post, the Honolulu Police Department said the purse snatching happened at about 2 p.m. in the Waikiki area, without specifying the location, but characterized it as a “beach theft.”

Police said two male suspects in their 30s allegedly stole the purse from a 59-year-old woman, then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Waikiki district patrol officers then worked with the crime reduction unit to locate the suspect vehicle in Kahala.

Police detained and arrested the two suspects at about 3:30 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree theft and multiple outstanding warrants. Charges are pending.

