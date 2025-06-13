Rescuers save man, 30, who fell trying to get closer look at Kilauea

National Park Service officials are warning visitors to remain on marked trails following the rescue of a man who fell about 30 feet from a steep cliff at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The 30-year-old man from Boston fell Wednesday night after venturing off the park’s Byron Ledge Trail because he wanted a closer look at the Kilauea volcano eruption and got too close to the edge of the cliff, officials said today.

Park dispatch was notified of the incident around 9 p.m. and sent a search and rescue team. The rescuers rappelled down the cliff face, and hoisted the hiker to safety, officials said. The man suffered minor facial injuries, and was lucky to have not fallen further.

“A tree had broken the man’s fall and prevented him from plunging another hundred feet or so to the caldera floor, which could have resulted in his death,” NPS officials said in a news release.

The eruption is in a closed area of the park due to its serious hazards, they said, but is visible from many overlooks along the caldera rim.

NPS said its rangers, trail signs, brochure, website and social media consistently try to educate the public about volcanic hazards, advising:

>> Stay on marked trails and overlooks. Do not approach earth cracks or cliff edges. The edge is often unstable, undercut, or hidden by vegetation or loose rocks.

>> Do not climb over rock walls, railings, or safety barriers; they are there for your safety.

>> Keep a close eye on everyone in your group, especially children.

>> Carry a flashlight or headlamp at night and always wear sturdy footwear with good traction when hiking.

Kilauea began erupting within Halemaumau crater at the summit on Dec. 23, with off-and-on fountaining episodes separated by pauses. Since then, the volcano has drawn a surge of visitors, officials said, bringing heavy traffic to the park.

The latest eruption on Wednesday – episode 25 — started around noon and ended at 8:08 p.m., with lava fountains climbing over 1,000 feet.

———

More tips on safe volcano viewing is available at nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/safety.htm.