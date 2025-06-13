Saturday parade, protest expected to disrupt Honolulu traffic

Both a parade and protest are planned in downtown Honolulu on Saturday, resulting in road closures and likely traffic delays.

The 108th King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade begins at 9 a.m. in front of ‘Iolani Palace on South King Street. The parade route winds from in front of the palace down Punchbowl Street, makes a left turn on Ala Moana Boulevard, and eventually onto Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki. It finishes at Monsarrat Avenue and Kapiolani Park.

Hawaii Department of Transportation officials said downtown streets will begin to close at 7:30 a.m., with more closures coinciding as the parade moves along the route. The parade is expected to reach Kapiolani Park at about 11:30 a.m., where a hoolaulea is scheduled to be held until 5 p.m.

Also on Saturday, a “No Kings Day” protest is planned in front of the state Capitol from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by groups including 50501 and Indivisible Hawaii.

The Honolulu protest is one of hundreds planned across the U.S. on the same day as President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary. Saturday is also Trump’s 79th birthday.

Organizers said they will be peacefully protesting in support of democracy and against what they say is the Trump administration’s authoritarianism, comparing his actions to that of a king.

Similar protests are also planned on Maui and Hawaii island.

Organizers have instructed participants to stay off the street, leave a path open on the sidewalk for pedestrians, and to bring signs and water.

The Honolulu Police Department said there will be an increased presence of officers for both Saturday events.