Letter: Axing of head librarian should be scrutinized

I am writing to question the Star-Advertiser’s lack of coverage of the news that President Donald Trump recently dismissed the respected head librarian of the Library of Congress. This is a move which affects our right to access to information beyond censorship or privilege.

The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., is the depository of all American publications and more. Library staff reportedly do not view the new Trump appointments as valid and initially refused their entrance into the facility. The case will be a matter for the courts — the right to preserve and protect our culture, our literature and information.

In order to protect this right, may I recommend that all of us get a library card and support and use the best representative of our democracy? That is libraries open to everyone, no matter race, creed, sex or education.

Mary I. Piette

Hawaii Kai

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter