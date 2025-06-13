Letter: City must do more to protect pedestrians

On June 5, at about 1:30 p.m., a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Waimano Home Road had at least the two cars dangerously drive right in front them. A couple of years ago I requested that the city install “Do Not Block Intersection” signs and paint pavement markings similar to those at Leonui and Leoole streets. The city said no.

Many cars stop at the red light on Moanalua Road, blocking the intersection at Nanakai Street and Waimano Home Road. Since these cars also block the crosswalk, it is difficult to see pedestrians. I have to slow down when approaching this crosswalk because the cars that are stopped in the intersection obscure my vision of the crosswalk.

I did stop for the pedestrian and he crossed safely, but is the city going to wait until a serious accident happens or an emergency vehicle is hindered before acting?

Milton Nitta

Pearl City

