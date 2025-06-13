Letter: ‘Green fee’ not ideal, but a step in right direction

Visitors take in the view at the Diamond Head State Monument.

Through my work on environmental legislation in Hawaii, I understand the difficult choices involved in addressing the impacts of tourism and climate change. The green fee, adding 0.75% to the transient accommodations tax, isn’t a perfect solution, but it’s a step toward protecting our natural resources, and one that few are willing to take.

I also recognize concerns that residents have raised. While aimed at visitors, the fee can affect local families who book hotels or rentals for stay- cations or family events. That impact shouldn’t be ignored.

Ideally, environmental funding would come directly from the state budget. In the absence of consistent support, however, this dedicated stream offers a practical path forward. What matters now is transparency and clear public reporting, so residents can see the results and trust the process.

It’s not about perfection; it’s about progress we can build on together.

Kenneth Peck

Makiki

