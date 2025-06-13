Letter: Isle public toilets need Japanese makeover

My wife and I recently were among many visitors who toured the Tokyo toilets, inspired by Wim Wenders’ 2023 film, “Perfect Days.” Anyone who has traveled there can appreciate the benefits of available, clean public toilets. Honolulu fails so horribly on both counts that we probably owe Japanese visitors a pre-arrival warning or post-visit PTSD therapy.

Rather than continue spending millions on unnecessary infrastructure (overpasses over Ala Moana Boulevard and bridges across the Ala Wai), I propose that the city host a competition to design public toilets, as Tokyo has done to grand effect. The competition could be exciting, bringing positive international attention to Honolulu. The toilets themselves would eventually satisfy a significant public need and even serve as tourist attractions. A triple win.

John Keiser

Makiki

