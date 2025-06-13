Letter: Remember sacrifice on anniversary of JFK visit

Friday, June 13, 2025
Monday, June 9, marked the 62nd anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s one-day visit to Hawaii. As one among thousands, I will never forget witnessing the motorcade that day. Sadly, only months later, the president was assassinated in Texas.
It’s a fading reminder of how once we were a self-sacrificing, optimistic and united country. Let the memories of those who sacrificed their lives strengthen our resolve to defend the rights and freedoms that are being threatened today. It’s time to stand up and reject everything we’ve fought against.
We can’t allow this to happen on our watch. Our future generations depend on it.
Winston Purdy
Kaimuki
