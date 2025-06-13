Off the news: Isle politicians pillory Guard federalization

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Donald Trump took the extraordinary step of bypassing California Gov. Gavin Newsom to deploy that state’s National Guard troops in Los Angeles, claiming the miltiary presence is necessary to settle civil unrest that touched off amid aggressive immigration sweeps.

The GOP backs Trump’s decision, but Democrats are crying foul, including top local officials Gov. Josh Green, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and state Attorney General Anne Lopez. It is integral that leaders continue to call out questionable breaches of protocol, and that Hawaii is part of the conversation.

Meanwhile, a federal judge on Thursday issued an order temporarily halting the Guard deployment on grounds that they were unlawfully mobilized. We’ll take it.