Editorial: HART cuts are an escalator too far

Even with a rail-building budget that has skyrocketed past $10 billion from an initial $5 billion, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation finds itself between a rock and a hard place financially. The big, pricey and complicated contract for the system’s last 3 miles — the City Center Guideway and Stations (CCGS), reaching into Kakaako — came in at $1.66 billion, a whopping $360 million more than expected.

So the HART hatchet is being raised again — not to cut dollars, but to cut escalators from the remaining six rail stations yet to be built. That, though, seems too dear a price to bear if Skyline wants to incentivize riders, not scare them away.

HART CEO Lori Kahikina, in a Sunday article by Star-Advertiser reporter Dan Nakaso, acknowledged that some residents are already pushing back on the elimination of escalators from rail’s final six stations — in particular, at Chinatown, which will be the focus of a June 26 public workshop. Stairs and at least two elevators would be retained at each station.

Installing and maintaining escalators would add to Skyline’s price tag, Kahikina said — and “we have to keep costs down; we have to get to Ala Moana.” That refers to the desire of both HART and Mayor Rick Blangiardi to take rail to an Ala Moana endpoint, which had been the plan before financial realities forced truncation at the Civic Center station at Halekauwila and South streets.

But the elimination of escalators is ill-advised, especially since these six urban stations could likely be the most-used. Chinatown, in particular, would have a fair amount of senior riders, and the Downtown station could turn well-heeled professionals into regular riders if hoofing it up and down flights of stairs wasn’t an obstacle. HART officials must make Skyline as accessible and as convenient to use as possible. Flights of stairs to and from platforms of elevated stations will not cut it, even with some elevators available.

The escalator-less plan would leave the Kalihi, Kapalama, Iwilei and Chinatown stations with stairs and two elevators on the mauka and makai ends; the Civic Center station would have stairs and four elevators, and the Downtown station would have stairs and six elevators to accommodate expected higher ridership.

Kahikina, again, acknowledged that elevators could get crowded during morning and afternoon commutes. “The argument is it’s going to be packed,” she noted, “but only at rush hour, not necessarily for the (Chinatown) grocery shoppers.”

Still, it seems foolhardy to knowingly put Skyline ridership at such a disadvantage; instead, every effort should be made to attract more riders.

HART was unable to provide an estimated cost savings from the six-station escalator elimination, despite queries since Tuesday. But previous reporting about HART’s contract with elevator-escalator provider Schindler Elevator Co., while not parsing elevators from escalators, noted that each unit averages $664,000 to design, fabricate and install with warranties. At six stations per unit, rough math would total $4 million — which would be a relatively small price in the context of a $10 billion rail system, to retain a core investment in riders’ accessibility and convenience.

Skyline’s first half, from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium, has been running for nearly two years now — but with disappointing ridership. The Phase 2 segment, extending to Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu’s airport and to the Middle Street transit hub, is set to open Oct. 1 — an exciting prospect that could finally boost ridership and acquaint commuters with the ease of rail. It’s worth noting that these stations do have escalators — albeit only heading upward to the platforms; going down requires taking the stairs or elevator.

For Hawaii’s car-centric residents, it’s illogical to make rail riding more cumbersome or difficult than it needs to be. Further, other metro rail systems offer potential models to generate revenue: some of New York’s subway station escalators and elevators, for instance, are managed and maintained via partnerships, such as with developers or property owners with interests near a station.

This issue of escalator access to rail cars deserves a better resolution, and robust discussion. One prime opportunity is the June 26 public workshop featuring renderings for the Chinatown (“Holau”) station, to be hosted by HART and CCGS contractor Tutor Perini Corp., 6-8:30 p.m. at Ke‘elikolani Middle School cafeteria, 1302 Queen Emma St. Give input on your rail system, before the train leaves the station.