Court records detail man’s alleged assault of parents in Waikiki

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 29-year-old man charged with attempting to kill his parents allegedly hit them repeatedly with a hammer and tried to gouge his mother’s eyes and bite off her nose, according to state court records.

London Maxwell Opendack made his initial appearance in Oahu Circuit Court on Thursday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Opendack is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. He is charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

Opendack is an elder abuser “because his parents are 60 years of age or older,” according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, which added that he is “a multiple offender in that he is being sentenced for two or more felonies.”

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, Opendack’s mother called 911 and said her son attacked her and her husband with a hammer following an argument at an apartment complex on Ala Moana Boulevard.

Opendack’s mother told police that London “attempted to gouge out her eyes and bite off her nose along with biting her right arm,” according to the judicial determination of probable cause, filed Thursday.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

She “stated that she is unsure which side of the hammer she was struck with, but stated that due to the injuries, she felt pain throughout her body along with severe chest pain,” according to an affidavit authored by a Honolulu Police Department officer.

Opendack’s mother “believed that London was intentionally attempting to kill her with a hammer.”

His father told police London attacked his mother “turned on him and began to attack him with a hammer, striking him numerous amount of times to the head area,” the document says.

Opendack’s father gave police a description of his son and handed over the hammer Opendack allegedly used to bludgeon his parents. A security officer at the apartment complex gave officers a still photo of Opendack pulled from surveillance footage.

The photo was given to officers working downtown and in Waikiki.

Crime Reduction Unit officers and security at Ala Moana Center and the Walmart on Keeaumoku Street were also given the picture and told to look out for Opendack.

At about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Walmart security told police that Opendack was seen in the men’s restroom and was walking along Keeaumoku Street, near Makaloa Street. About five minutes later, a patrol officer saw Opendack and arrested him. The officer saw blood on “London’s clothing and property,” according to court records.

In August 2021, Opendack went missing in Hilo for several weeks before he was found by police.

According to a Jan. 11, 2022, petition for a temporary restraining order, Opendack’s ex-­girlfriend in Hilo alleged he moved there from Honolulu to stalk and harass her.

The woman wrote that she feared Opendack suffered from “strange and inappropriate behavior” and that his “erratic speech” indicates that he is suffering from a “severe psychological disorder like schizophrenia.”