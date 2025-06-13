Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Ex-Army soldier who drugged, raped minor faces charges

By Peter Boylan

Today Updated 11:35 p.m.

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL Ricardo Marlon Blenman, aka “Ricardo Marlon Thompson”.

