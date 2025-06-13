Former UFC champion B.J. Penn arrested for third time since May 25

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Former UFC champion and state gubernatorial candidate Jay Dee “B.J.” Penn III was arrested Thursday for the third time since May 25 for allegedly “violating a temporary restraining order,” according to Hawaii County police.

Penn, 46, was arrested and charged with violating the terms of the order secured by his 79-year-old mother, Lorraine P. Shin.

On Tuesday, a Hilo family court judge extended the order until Nov. 23. One of the conditions required Penn to immediately vacate the home he shares in Hilo with Shin, according to state court records.

On Thursday, Hawaii police officers responded to the area of Puueo Street in Hilo at 11:15 a.m. to investigate a report. Penn lists a home address on the same street in court documents.

“Officers learned that Penn had entered within a residence, violating the terms of a temporary restraining order in which Penn is the respondent. Penn was located within the area and arrested without incident,” according to a Hawaii Police Department news release.

Penn was processed at the Hilo Police Station and released after posting $3,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in family court at 11:30 a.m. today.

Penn’s high-profile spiral has included bizarre social media posts, and repeated pleas from family members and fans for him to get professional help.

He finished third in the race for the first district seat on the Hawaii County Council in August. Penn, who holds a UFC rec­ord of 16-14-2, also received 19,667 votes in the 2022 Republican primary for governor.

His family has said they believe Penn suffers traumatic brain injuries, drug abuse, and Capgras delusional syndrome. According to state court records, Penn believes his mother, friends, babies’ mother and others have been replaced by an identical impostor, a “sabotage squad” out to ruin him.

On Wednesday, Penn posted on his Instagram page, “B.J. Penn’s Message To The Coalition (Sabotage Squad). We are all one. Only lies separate us,” wrote Penn. “Power is not how much you can hurt someone. Power is how much you can help someone! #hawaii.”

The message was posted with a picture of a warrior dressed in karate gi and a black belt surrounded by rows of faceless people.

Penn has at least two outstanding contempt warrants for failing to appear in court after being charged with assaulting Shin. Shin also accused Penn in formal felony theft complaints of stealing her mail, wallet, credit cards, clothes and other personal items.

He was arrested on May 25 and May 26, and charged with abuse of a household member for allegedly assaulting his mother.

On May 21, after failing to respond in a civil case, a judge awarded compensatory and punitive damages totaling $376,480 to a man who sued Penn after the former UFC fighter accused him of impersonating Gov. Josh Green and stealing money from Lahaina fire victims, causing climate change to steal from taxpayers, and other fantastical allegations.

Penn is also barred by a protective order from coming near his two daughters and their mother until 2030.