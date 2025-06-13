Hawaiian Airlines graduates new class of flight attendants

Flight attendant graduate Kauikeolani Goodness embraced her mother, Sandra Gonsalves, after receiving her wings pin Thursday at a graduation ceremony in Kapolei.

A flight attendant graduation ceremony was held Thursday at the Kroc Center in Kapolei. Seventy-two flight attendants will be joining the Hawaiian Airlines team. The carrier has a goal of adding 500 new flight attendants by the end of the year to supplement the fleet’s booming service since the merger with Alaska Airlines.

Some 72 newly certified Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants gathered Thursday to receive their “wings,” marking the third graduating class this year as the company ramps up hiring following its September sale to Alaska Airlines Group Inc.

Efforts to grow the employee base began after the parent company of Alaska Airlines acquired Hawaiian Holdings Inc., the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, for $1.9 billion.

“With the combination, we have access to a bigger network,” Hawaiian spokesperson Alex Da Silva said as he waited for the latest class of flight attendant graduates to cross the stage at the Kroc Center.

Hawaiian CEO Joe Sprague told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the increase of flights is at “a level we have not been at since well before COVID.”

Sprague expects bookings to increase year-round, with a broader selection of destinations and direct flights following merging with Alaska.

“We have our full fleet flying and we are going to keep this high level of flying going,” he said. “It’s such a complementary joining of the two networks.”

The state’s largest carrier, which has embarked on its largest recruiting effort in recent years, is expanding its roster of pilots, mechanics and airport operations positions, alongside the 500 new flight attendants it expects to hire this year, company officials said.

Hawaiian now has about 2,100 flight attendants in its 7,000-plus workforce. The airline is also seeking to hire 30 to 40 flight attendants who also can speak Korean and/or Japanese to staff its international flights.

The airline began nonstop service between Seattle and Narita, Japan, on May 12, and is getting ready to launch Seattle-Incheon, South Korea, service on Sept. 12.

Da Silva said Hawaiian is also hiring because it is operating more flights with its existing aircraft.

“In the first nine months of this year (Jan.-Sept.), Hawaiian and Alaska together will offer 1.45% more seats between Hawai‘i and the U.S. Continent, compared to our airlines’ separate operations during the same period last year,” Da Silva said in a statement.

The expansion follows a workforce reduction earlier this year when in January, Hawaiian delivered a second round of merger-related layoff notices to 61 noncontract workers in Honolulu. The notices followed an October 2024 announcement that 57 noncontract workers in Hawaii and another 16 noncontract workers from the mainland would be laid off as of Dec. 17 last year.

But in announcing the layoffs to noncontract workers earlier this year, Da Silva said that more than 6,000 union jobs at the airline would be unaffected and that Hawaiian was committed to growing union- represented jobs.

The combined airline means that passengers in Hawaii will have access to over 100 additional destinations across North America, a threefold increase from what was previously offered when Hawaiian was a stand-alone network, according to Sprague.

“That’s a huge benefit for residents of Hawaii — to have a much greater network that they can access,” Sprague said.

Travelers can look forward to a single reservation system and booking platform next April, Sprague said.

Hawaiian will maintain safety and quality standards even as it has hired 200 new flight attendants in the past six months — the largest number that the airline has ever hired in a six-month span, Sprague said.

Nicadrio Lee, one of Thursday’s flight attendant graduates, was eager to step into the role.

“I really want to go explore more and see what’s out there,” he told the Star- Advertiser just after the ceremony.

Lee said that the eight-week program was valuable for his personal growth, pushing him to become the best flight attendant possible.

“The training really showed my strengths and my weaknesses and the things that I want to work on,” Lee said.

Although he was born in Salt Lake, Lee moved to New York as a teenager and only returned when given the opportunity to work for Hawaiian Airlines.

In New York, Lee said, he had grown accustom to the “nitty-gritty” attitude.

So joining Hawaiian Airlines required an adjustment as he improved his social skills and embraced his island roots, learning to work with passengers.

“Coming back here, there was a lot of things I had to relearn,” he said.

Lee said he was excited to join Hawaiian as a flight attendant to learn more about people, explore new places and, “especially, bring aloha.”