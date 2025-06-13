Hawaiian Airlines graduates new class of flight attendants
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A flight attendant graduation ceremony was held Thursday at the Kroc Center in Kapolei. Seventy-two flight attendants will be joining the Hawaiian Airlines team. The carrier has a goal of adding 500 new flight attendants by the end of the year to supplement the fleet’s booming service since the merger with Alaska Airlines.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Flight attendant graduate Kauikeolani Goodness embraced her mother, Sandra Gonsalves, after receiving her wings pin Thursday at a graduation ceremony in Kapolei.