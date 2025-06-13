Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaiian Airlines graduates new class of flight attendants

By Talia Sibilla

Today Updated 11:29 p.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A flight attendant graduation ceremony was held Thursday at the Kroc Center in Kapolei. Seventy-two flight attendants will be joining the Hawaiian Airlines team. The carrier has a goal of adding 500 new flight attendants by the end of the year to supplement the fleet’s booming service since the merger with Alaska Airlines.
A flight attendant graduation ceremony was held Thursday at the Kroc Center in Kapolei. Seventy-two flight attendants will be joining the Hawaiian Airlines team. The carrier has a goal of adding 500 new flight attendants by the end of the year to supplement the fleet’s booming service since the merger with Alaska Airlines.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Flight attendant graduate Kauikeolani Goodness embraced her mother, Sandra Gonsalves, after receiving her wings pin Thursday at a graduation ceremony in Kapolei.
Flight attendant graduate Kauikeolani Goodness embraced her mother, Sandra Gonsalves, after receiving her wings pin Thursday at a graduation ceremony in Kapolei.

