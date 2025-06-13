Homeless triage operation is back at Old Stadium Park
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The city’s Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons (HONU) program was set up at Old Stadium Park on June 2 and started intakes on Monday. The facility is scheduled to remain until the end of September, with an option to extend as necessary.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
