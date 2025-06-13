Kokua Line: What is Hawaiian Airline’s no-show policy?

Question: I had heard that Hawaiian Airlines has a new no-show policy but not that they cancel your return flight too. Auwe!

Answer: Yes, under the policy that took effect May 15, a passenger with a nonrefundable ticket who fails to board their confirmed flight will forfeit that fare and any connecting and return flights on the reservation, according to the airline’s website.

“If you think you’re going to miss your flight, please let us know before your flight departs in order to receive the value of your ticket as credit to use on a future flight,” it says, explaining that the new policy applies to all nonrefundable tickets purchased in the United States, for domestic or international flights. Passengers who bought tickets outside the U.S. are advised to review their fare rules.

Passengers who miss their ticketed flight without modifying or canceling their reservation beforehand are no-shows. “This means: We’ll cancel your flight reservation and all continuing and return flights. The money or miles spent on non-­refundable fares will not be available as credit towards a future flight,” the website says.

Passengers with nonrefundable tickets who know they’ll miss their flight and have time before departure can try to modify the reservation online. “To change a flight to a different date or destination, first pull up your trip on HawaiianAirlines.com by clicking on “Manage Flights” and selecting “My Trips.” Enter your confirmation code or ticket number and your last name. If your flight can be changed online, you will see a “Change flight” button. Click that button and follow the instructions to change your flight. If you are unable to change your flight online, contact our Reservations Department toll-free at 1-800-367-5320 for further assistance,” the website says.

Passengers who missed a flight without informing the airline beforehand should call the Reservations Department as soon as possible. Those already at the airport can seek help from a Hawaiian Airlines customer service agent at the kiosks or check-in counter.

The policy does not exempt HawaiianMiles/­Mileage Plan Elite Members or corporate clients, although “corporate travelers may be eligible to receive a travel credit based on the specific fare rules associated with their ticket,” the website says.

Passengers with refundable tickets who missed their flight should review their fare rules, as “changes and cancellations on refundable tickets are based on the fare agreement for those tickets at the time of ticketing.”

Alaska Airlines, which bought Hawaiian Airlines last year, has a similar no-show policy, although its automated ticket cancellation system “has a short grace period to accommodate those running late,” according to its website.

Overall, the message to passengers is to get to the airport in plenty of time for your flight, and, if your travel plans change, to let the airline know before your original flight departs.

Q: If my husband and I are already on Social Security, can either one of us get survivor benefits if the other one dies?

A: “If you already receive retirement or disability benefits on your own work record, you may be due survivor benefits if they’re greater than your own. You won’t receive both — you’ll get the higher amount,” according to the Social Security Administration. This answer applies to the surviving spouse — whether it’s you or your husband. Read more at ssa.gov/survivor.

Q: How long will the homeless service site be back at Old Stadium Park?

A: The city’s Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons program returned to the McCully/Moiliili park on June 2 and is scheduled to stay until the end of September, with an option to extend, according to a news release from Hono­lulu’s Department of Community Services. HONU, with its large tan tents, is expected to shelter about 45 people at the site, while also helping them find longer-term housing.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.