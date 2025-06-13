Rearview Mirror: Singing commercial jingles helped boost a few careers
COURTESY MACKIE AVECILLA
The five members of Copper Nickel recorded jingles for Wigwam, Ajinomoto, Jack Burns and more in the 1970s.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Linda Chun won a trip for two to Tokyo with her winning line “It protects their teeth for hours” in Sunstar Dentifrice’s jingle contest.
COURTESY SYDETTE SAKAUYE STANTON
Sydette Sakauye Stanton:
The singer began her jingle career at age 13. It launched a long singing career that included being a member of Liz Damon’s Orient Express and a Na Hoku Hanohano nomination.
COURTESY MACKIE AVECILLA
After their jingle career the group Copper Nickel recorded an album.