Rearview Mirror: Singing commercial jingles helped boost a few careers

The singer began her jingle career at age 13. It launched a long singing career that included being a member of Liz Damon’s Orient Express and a Na Hoku Hanohano nomination.

Linda Chun won a trip for two to Tokyo with her winning line “It protects their teeth for hours” in Sunstar Dentifrice’s jingle contest.

The five members of Copper Nickel recorded jingles for Wigwam, Ajinomoto, Jack Burns and more in the 1970s.

Last month, an anonymous reader asked about the Wigwam jingle. “The Wigwam stores in Hawaii had a song that played in the background for their commercials. Does anybody know what song it was?”

Mackie Avecilla, who was one of the singers of that and other jingles, provided some background.

“The Wigwam jingle was written by ‘Benny Saks’ Sakamaki, a musician who played the piano and was well known in the 1960s and ‘70s for his arrangements. He worked with Don Ho, Danny Kaleikini, Al Harrington, Loyal Garner, Audy Kimura, Frank De Lima, Na Leo Pilimehana, and many others,” Avecilla said.

“Benny scripted the jingle and we — our group was called Copper Nickel — recorded it at Herb Ono’s Sounds of Hawaii studio. It was a cute jingle that I remember to this day. Each time I pass by the former Wigwam store on Dillingham across the old Oahu CCC prison, which is now a Marukai store, I giggle to myself about a time that has come and gone.

“The jingle went like this,” Avecilla said: “‘Wigwam, the Wigwam store, your dollar buys more at the Wigwam store.’ Then, in unison, the group sang ‘WIGWAM.’ This was called the ‘lead in’ to the commercial.

“Then the voice over would come in with the specials for the week, which would take up another 30 to 60 seconds, and we would come back in and sing the tag again: ‘Wigwam, your dollar buys more at the Wigwam store. WIGWAM.’ The voice-over would say, ‘Open from 9:00 to 9:00.’

“It’s funny that people still remember that jingle. We did a lot of jingles in those days: Ajinomoto, Dairyman’s, and Exchange Paradise Punch. We did one Jack Burns when he was running for office.”

Copper Nickel

Avecilla said the group began as the Progressive Four. “We sang four-part harmony songs by the Four Freshmen. We played at high school proms at Farrington, Roosevelt, and others. It was me, Emil Sabate, Norman Aramaki, and Almo Paraso. Marge Kim joined later, and the name became Copper Nickel.

“Our popularity took off with a performance on the TV show ‘Televi Digest with Barbara Lee.’ Herb Ono heard it and hired us to sing several jingles at his Sounds of Hawaii studio on Young Street.”

Aji Aji Ajinomoto

“We also did the ‘Aji, Aji, Ajinomoto’ jingle,” Avecilla said. “Those few words were stretched out over five seconds. Who knew that would catch on!?

“That was the time when Ajinomoto was fast becoming the secret to making food so tasty.”

Peter Canlis said he used Ajinomoto to enhance the flavors at his Waikiki Charcoal Broiler.

Kikunae Ikeda proposed in 1907 that there was a fifth basic taste that was different from sweet, salty, bitter and sour. He called it “umami” and found it was made from a common amino acid called glutamate. He mixed it with sodium to create an easy-to-use seasoning.

Ajinomoto — which means the “essence of taste” — was first advertised in Hawaii newspapers in 1922. The ad said it was a “vegetable powder, made from wheat. It tastes like savory meat, yet contains no animal product. It’s delicious in vegetables, soups, gravies, egg dishes, and salads.”

Jackkk Burnsss

“Our jingles were quick and at times memorable,” Avecilla said. “Our longest jingle was when Jack Burns ran for governor.

“It went something like this: ‘Hawaii needs a man like Jackkk Burnsss. A mannn of visionnnn everybodyyy yearns. … vote for Governorrr. Vote Jack Burns.’ The voice-over expounded on Jack Burns’ accomplishments.

“Our most popular jingle was for Toyota. It was actually a song — ‘Come run with me.’ If you went in for a test drive in one of their cars, you would be given a 45 RPM record of it. ‘The Brady Bunch’ TV show recorded a version of the same song.”

First album

“After those jingles, we recorded an album, ‘Come run with me,’” Avecilla said. “The most popular song was written by Roger Tsukamoto — ‘Walk close to me.’ It climbed the KPOI local chart to #2 for two weeks. The #1 song at the time was ‘American Pie,’ which was #1 for 10 weeks.

“Our one and only appearance at the Honolulu International Center (now Neal Blaisdell Center) was in 1972. Ike Turner and the Ikettes were the warm-up band for us. Copper Nickel was the main attraction that night.”

Sunstar Toothpaste

Erick LaMontagne asked about another jingle he remembered. “Does anyone recall the mid-1960s toothpaste jingle, ‘There’s Sunstar Strawberry and Sunstar Banana. … kiddies will brush for hours’?”

Sunstar Dentifrice (based in Osaka, Japan) held a jingle contest in 1964. Paul Mark wrote the music and lyrics.

“There’s Sunstar strawberry.

“There’s Sunstar banana.

“There’s less foaming action,

“And more cleaning power.

“Kiddies love Sunstar,

“(last line) ____________.”

The contest winner was the one whose last line came closest to Mark’s: “And will last by the hour.”

It was won by Linda Chun, who wrote “It protects their teeth for hours.” She won a trip to Tokyo for two.

“The jingle was sung by a local singer named Sydette Sakauye, who later became a member of Liz Damon’s Orient Express,” my researcher, Steve Miura, said. “She was often asked to sing the toothpaste commercial at their concerts.

“Linda Chun, who won the Sunstar Toothpaste Jingle Contest, was a 1972 graduate of McKinley High School. In 1976, Chun was chosen as Miss Chinatown USA.”

Sydette Sakauye

I talked with Sydette Sakauye Stanton, who sang the Sunstar Toothpaste jingle. “I auditioned for the Battle of the Bands and was signed to a recording contract with the Sounds of Hawaii studio. I was 13,” she said.

“They were producing the Sunstar Toothpaste jingle and asked me to make a demo tape of it. Soon after that, I was told that I got the job. The commercial was shown every afternoon on kids’ TV cartoon shows.

“That’s how my career started when I was in the eighth grade. KGMB would send a limousine and driver to Star of the Sea, my elementary school.

“They would take me to the TV station once or twice a week, for an hour or two after school, and I would make many commercials for children’s products: clothing, sunglasses, shoes, and toys like Mr. Potato Head. My mom would pick me up when I was done.

“I sang jingles for Ed & Don’s Ice Cream and Candies, Ajinomoto, and International Savings & Loan.

“To be chauffeured from grammar school to a recording studio was unreal. It opened doors for me. The Sounds of Hawaii studio offered to record an album. I joined Liz Damon & the Orient Express, and then I was on my own.

“I was in a group at The Summit, atop the Ala Moana Hotel, and from there I was able to get jobs everywhere. I sang with John Norris & the New Orleans Jazz Band for happy hour at Trappers at the Hyatt Regency, and with my own band, Sydette & Nightwatch in the evenings for 15 years.

“My career lasted a lot longer than I ever imagined. That Sunstar Toothpaste commercial started everything for me.”

Bob Sigall is the author of the five “The Companies We Keep” books. Contact him at Sigall@Yahoo.com or sign up for his free email newsletter at RearviewMirrorInsider.com.