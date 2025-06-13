‘Iolani’s Lee wins Gatorade soccer honor

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

‘Iolani midfielder Devin Lee was named the Gatorade Hawaii Boys Soccer Player of the Year on Thursday.

Lee, a junior, led the Raiders to a 12-0-1 record and the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I State Championship. He finished the season with eight goals and eight assists, and was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player of the state tournament.

The Gatorade award recognizes success on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Lee, who maintained a B average in the classroom, was a member of the ‘Iolani Global and Cultural Issues Club and volunteered locally as part of community-beautification projects.