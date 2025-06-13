Rainbow baseball players heading to some summer fun

They are the ’Bows of Summer.

Twenty-six current and incoming University of Hawaii baseball players are competing in summer leagues across the continent. That list does not include four prospects who have made oral commitments but not completed paperwork needed to enroll at UH in August.

“I’m a huge believer in summer ball as a developmental tool,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “I coached in the Cape (Cod) League for parts of five summers. I realized firsthand the importance of it from a developmental standpoint and from an experience standpoint.”

Left fielder Kamana Nahaku improved his power by playing for the Victoria HarbourCats of the West Coast League last summer. He went from zero home runs in 2024 to 10 this past season, including three in a game against Cal State Northridge. Right-hander Freddy Rodriguez was the WCL’s 2024 pitcher of the summer.

“Players need to play,” Hill said. “You can always do box jumps and squats and throw baseballs into a net, and work out with two of the best strength coaches in the world in Tommy (Heffernan) and Josh (Elms). But in summertime, it’s time to play baseball in an environment where it means something.”

Hill said there’s a “strategy” to where to place players each summer. The Major League Baseball Draft League is usually reserved for draft-eligible prospects who also have the option of returning to school. UH first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa and pitcher Liam O’Brien are eligible for an NCAA exemption that grants seniors an extra season if they previously played at a junior college. Zeigler-Namoa, O’Brien and left-handed pitcher Cory Ronan are on MLB Draft League rosters.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“They treat you really well,” Hill said of the MLB-subsidized league. “Former big league players are managers. It’s extremely well run. Ben Zeigler-Namoa and Liam O’Brien are there because they can make some (post-draft) money going there and succeeding. They will have the opportunity to use this platform for exposure. Either they do it or they don’t.”

The Cape Cod League is a popular destination for players who just completed their sophomore years. UH pitchers Isaiah Magdaleno, Sebastian Gonzalez and Rodriguez are on split deals. They will play half of the summer season, then rest their arms. “A place like Cape Cod is a Norman Rockwell painting come to life,” Hill said. “That’s where they’re living every day.”

Seven ’Bows are in the Northwoods League. “You want to put the (position) players in a league where they’re going to get a ton of at-bats,” Hill said. “That’s the Northwoods League.”

Hill said he sends developing players to the West Coast League.

By Halloween, Hill said, most of the players know where they will play summer ball. Hill noted that with MLB’s significant cuts to the minor leagues, college summer leagues are seeing an “uprising” in interest. “It’s that minor league atmosphere,” Hill said of college summer leagues. “All our guys want to play pro ball. Here it is. Here’s your opportunity. You play with a wood bat. You learn to play a little tired, a little nicked up. You play every day. All those things.”

MLB DRAFT LEAGUE

Liam O’Brien

Cory Ronan — Mahoning Valley Scrappers

Ben Zeigler-Namoa — West Virginia Black Bears

CAPE COD BASEBALL LEAGUE

Sebastian Gonzalez — Orleans Firebirds

Elijah Ickes — Orleans Firebirds

Isaiah Magdaleno — Orleans Firebirds

Matthew Miura — Hyanis Harbor Hawks

Freddy Rodriguez — Harwich Mariners

ALASKA BASEBALL LEAGUE

Izzy Diaz — Alaska Goldpanners

*Evan Rolbiecki — Alaska Goldpanners

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Anthony Andrews — Duluth Huskies

Kedren Kenzie — Green Bay Rockers

Xaige Lancaster — Green Bay Rockers

Bobby Perebzak — Lakeshort Chinooks

Kaysen Raineri — Rockford Rivets

Tate Shimao — Rockford Rivets

Dylan Waite — Mankato Moondogs

WEST COAST LEAGUE

*Aukai Araujo-Waiau — Marion Berries

Koen Barton — Marion Berries

*Mana Lau Kong — Bend Elks

Kamana Nahaku — Victoria HarbourCats

Taylor Takata — Ridgefield Raptors

Zacary Tenn — Marion Berries

PROSPECT LEAGUE

Draven Nushida — Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp

CALIFORNIA COLLEGIATE LEAGUE

*Brody Martin — San Diego Bombers

MGF MARSHALLS BASEBALL LEAGUE

*Tarrell Reid — Utah Marshalls Red Hots