Minnesota lawmaker assassinated in ‘targeted political violence’

A person pretending to be a police officer assassinated a Democratic state legislator in Minnesota and killed the lawmaker’s husband in “an act of targeted political violence,” Gov. Tim Walz said today.

The assailant also shot and injured another Democratic lawmaker and his wife, officials said.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, died in the attack at their home in the Minneapolis suburbs. State Sen. John A. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times at their house in a nearby suburb, but remained alive as of this morning.

Authorities were searching for the assailant, who shot at officers as they arrived at one of the lawmakers’ homes. Chief Mark Bruley of the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, police said the gunman’s vehicle contained a manifesto and a target list with names of individuals, including the two lawmakers who were shot.

“We must all, Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” Walz said.

FBI officials said they had joined the investigation. The Minnesota State Patrol urged people not to attend political protests today “out of an abundance of caution.” In a statement on social media, the agency posted a photo of papers on a car seat, including one with the words: “NO KINGS,” the name of the anti-Trump rallies scheduled across the nation.

Hortman, a lawyer by training and a legislator for about 20 years, served as the speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives for a six-year period ending earlier this year.

She helped Democrats pass several key policies on abortion rights, marijuana legalization, medical leave and other issues in 2023 and 2024, when her party briefly held full control of the state government.

Hoffman, a fourth-term state senator from Champlin, another Minneapolis suburb, chairs the Senate’s Human Services Committee and has said he strives for “collaboration across the aisle.” His home address was published on his bio page on the Senate’s website.

Bob Jacobson, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said “this is a dark day today for Minnesota and for democracy.”

“We will not allow fear or violence to define who we are or how we move forward,” he added.

Both houses of the Minnesota Legislature are closely divided. Before Hortman’s death, the House had been evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats have a one-person majority in the Senate.

Here’s what else to know:

>> Search underway: Residents of Brooklyn Park, a suburb of Minneapolis where one of the attacks took place, were seen peeking outside their homes as law enforcement swarmed their neighborhood looking for the gunman.

>> An attack on prominent lawmakers: Hortman served as speaker of the Minnesota House for several years, a role in which she helped Democrats enshrine several policy priorities in state law. Hoffman, a legislator for more than a decade, chairs the state Senate’s Human Services Committee.

>> Protests were already planned nationwide: The attack in Minnesota came on a day when thousands of Americans were expected to protest President Donald Trump’s policies, including his deployment of the military to respond to unrest, in cities across the country. The president was also scheduled to attend a military parade celebrating the Army on Saturday.

>> Condemnations from across the political spectrum: Democratic and Republican officials spoke out against the violence. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said “it was an attack on everything we stand for as a democracy.” Trump, who was the target of two attempted assassinations last year, said he had “been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota,” adding that “such horrific violence will not be tolerated.”

———

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company