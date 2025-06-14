‘No Kings Day’ protesters rally against Trump at Hawaii Capitol

A huge crowd of protesters descended on the State Capitol today as part of the nationwide “No Kings Day” rallies against the Trump administration.

The peaceful rally, which coincided with the King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade that began in front of ‘Iolani Palace on South King Street earlier this morning, brought out sign-carrying protesters who voiced their strong opposition to the policies of President Donald Trump on his 79th birthday.

Crowd estimates ranged from roughly 1,500 to about 7,000, depending on who was doing the counting.

Trump himself marked the day with a military parade that included marching troops and armored tanks rolling through the streets of Washington, D.C.

Oahu’s “No Kings” event on Oahu was organized by groups including 50501 and Indivisible Hawaii, which held similar a similar rally in Kahului, Maui, and four on Hawaii Island.

In Honolulu, the mass of people lined sidewalks on South Beretania and Punchbowl streets.

Passing motorists honked in support as protesters chanted and shouted against Trump administration’s policies, accompanying their chants by loudly beating on pots, pans and any other available instruments on hand.

No counter-protest involving Trump supporters were visible in the immediate vicinity of the Capitol or nearby Honolulu Hale.

“Trump is already a convicted felon, it just blows my mind that even got to where he is,” 67-year-old Waipahu resident Terri McCallops said, while holding a protest sign against Trump near Beretania. “But this (event) gives me hope that something is going to be done soon.”

“I mean the way he’s abusing his authority; he’s destroying democracy,” she added.

State Department of Law Enforcement Deputy Director of Administration Ernest Robello told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that no reports of violence or disturbances occurred during the Capitol event.

“No property damage, no violence, no arrests, no incidents of any kind,” he said, as the rally wound down early this afternoon.

Although the numbers were deemed unofficial, Robello said the No Kings Day crowd size in Honolulu was pegged at about 1,500 people. Organizers, meanwhile, estimated that about 7,000 people attended.