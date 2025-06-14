Pedestrian, 20, pinned between vehicles in Haleiwa collision

A 20-year-old pedestrian was critically injured today when he was pinned between an unoccupied vehicle on the side of Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa and a second vehicle that veered off the roadway.

According to the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division’s Vehicular Homicide Section, the incident occurred about 1:31 p.m. a vehicle operated by an 18-year-old male was traveling westbound on the highway and crossed into the eastbound lane and onto the eastbound shoulder, where it collided with a traffic sign and the pedestrian, who was standing on the shoulder next to the unoccupied vehicle.

The pedestrian was subsequently transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. The motorist and his 18-year-old female passenger were not injured.

Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor to the collision, but that the investigation is ongoing.