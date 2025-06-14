Letter: Aloha spirit appears at an unexpected place

Sharing our experience of the aloha spirit: On May 26, my husband and I were trying to pay our $180 bill at Costco. Both of our debit cards were rejected for various reasons. We were discussing a solution with the clerk when the man behind us paid for it.

I told him I would send him a check, but he said, “I’m sure you would have done the same thing.” I was stressed and embarrassed, but appreciated his generosity. I thought about the incident and realized that we have experienced the true aloha spirit. Thank you, sir, for this experience.

We have made donations to the Salvation Army and The Food Basket of Hawaii so other people will share with us your generosity and aloha spirit.

Melvin and Janet Kunitake

Holualoa, Hawaii island

