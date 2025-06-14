Letter: Show TV replays of UH women’s volleyball

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

As an avid fan and season ticket holder for both University of Hawaii men’s and women’s volleyball, I’m writing to complain about the disparity of sports not being shown on OC12/OC16; specifically, UH women’s volleyball.

Ever since I became a season ticket holder and Spectrum customer in 2009, I have never seen any replays of any UH women’s volleyball games.

I’ve seen all the other sports, including soccer, football, men’s volleyball, softball, water polo, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and a sprinkling of tennis, but never any UH women’s volleyball games. Is it proprietary?

I’ve tried messaging Spectrum but have not received any replies.

The UH women’s volleyball program is a decent moneymaker for UH and the Stan Sheriff Center. Why not help promote it?

Robert W. Mariano

Salt Lake

