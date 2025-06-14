Letter: Some HPD leaders need to show more decorum

Saturday, June 14, 2025
While watching TV coverage of the Honolulu Police Commission meeting June 4, I was appalled to see an assistant chief, sitting on the left side of Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, chewing gum. This gave me the immediate impression of unprofessionalism.
What should the general public expect next in future meetings with the commissioners and police rank-and-file: smoking?
Prentiss Moreno
Hilo
