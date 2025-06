The Honolulu City Council unanimously voted to pass Resolution 128, which allows more overt video surveillance at Oahu’s public parks as part of a pilot program. A security camera at Kalakaua Avenue and International Marketplace.

A one-year pilot program to install more video monitoring at city-owned parks prone to high crime was recently approved by the Hono­lulu City Council.

The Council voted unanimously to pass Resolution 128, which seeks to authorize the use of overt video surveillance at Oahu’s public parks to deter crime and provide “a safe environment for city residents, visitors and employees.”

Introduced in April by Council member Radiant Cordero, the resolution says the Honolulu Police Department and other city agencies “are currently utilizing video surveillance cameras and installing additional video surveillance cameras at various locations within the city, including but not limited to Waikiki, downtown Honolulu, East Oahu, and west side city parks.”

The legislation also seeks to quell violent crime at city parks.

“There are multiple reports of violent crimes occurring in parks operated by the Department of Parks and Recreation, the most recent being reports of gunfire on April 20, 2025, at Ala Moana Regional Park, which is one of the busiest parks on Oahu and is frequently visited by tourists,” the legislation states.

Resolution 128 underscores HPD’s vacancy of over 450 police officer positions as well.

HPD “is currently dealing with a staffing shortage that would impact the department’s ability to maintain a physical presence at city parks in order to detect and deter criminal activity,” the legislation says.

To aid policing efforts, the resolution urges the city to implement “a one-year pilot program, in order to achieve the legitimate public purposes and legitimate law enforcement objectives … including the detection and deterrence of criminal activity and ensuring the safety and security of the general public and its property.”

It says the pilot program is authorized for “at least one city park per Council district, to be identified by the Council member assigned to that Council district based on a pattern of high criminal activity or ongoing public safety concerns for the respective park.”

The legislation states “overt video monitoring devices authorized under this resolution must be overt and clearly visible, with appropriate public signage to inform the public as set forth pursuant to (city laws).”

Cordero — whose Council District 7 spans Kalihi Kai to Waimalu Kai — previously told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser that her resolution “was prompted by a series of break-ins at one of my district parks, highlighting the urgent need for stronger security.”

“The need for video surveillance in Oahu’s city parks is driven by growing concerns over public safety and rising violent crimes,” she said. “Notable incidents include gunfire at Ala Moana Regional Park, two break-ins in a District 7 city park, and the recent fire at the Wahiawa District Park Playground.”

“By testing this approach through a pilot program, we can assess its effectiveness and make data-driven decisions for future expansion,” she added.

Cordero said the projected cost of her park surveillance program was not determined.

Before the Council’s vote on June 4, Cordero noted a major amendment to her resolution — that video monitoring devices placed at parks must not face private property.

During public testimony, Hawaii Kai resident Natalie Iwasa opposed Resolution 128.

“I think there’s a segment of our population that is particularly sensitive to video monitoring, and that is the immigrants and legal nationals here, especially given the ICE actions,” she told the Council. “So we need to be cognizant of that.”

Iwasa said surveillance cameras may not deter crime either.

“When you put cameras in one location it seems logical to me that crime is going to move right around the corner where the cameras are not visible,” she asserted. “So how does the placement of the cameras in certain areas impact crime in the neighboring areas?”

Chandra Kanemaru, an Aliamanu-Salt Lake-Foster Village-Airport Neighborhood Board member, backed the resolution.

“With the alarming increase in damage and break-in reports at our local district parks and the recent arson fire at the Wahiawa District Park, it is clear that our city’s public facilities are under threat,” she said via written testimony. “We must act swiftly to protect and monitor these facilities and prevent the rising wave of vandalism and destruction affecting our community, particularly our youth.”

Kanemaru added “the destructive actions of these crimes are not just damaging property and costing thousands in funds to repair and replace equipment; they are penalizing the youths who rely on these parks, pools, and municipal building structures for a safe outlet to exercise and participate in organized team sports activities.”

DPR spokesperson Nate Serota confirmed there are currently 165 surveillance cameras installed at 16 city parks on Oahu.

“There have been cameras in city parks for well over a decade under a variety of initiatives,” he previously told the Star- Advertiser. “Our most recent batch of surveillance cameras installed included 25 new surveillance cameras within Ala Moana Regional Park.”

Cameras are installed and maintained with in-house city staff, while costs depend on the particular cameras used as well as who paid for them, he said. Organizations, like the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, sponsored 75 cameras, including at Kapiolani Regional Park.

He added the “footage from these cameras is not continuously monitored.”

As far as park vandalism is concerned, Serota said the parks department will “spend between $300,000 to $400,000 annually addressing vandalism through in-house maintenance.”