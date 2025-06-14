Hawaii Kai man acquitted in stabbings of landlord, 2 roommates

Swipe or click to see more

Deputy prosecuting attorney Mark Shimizu, second from left, spoke Friday during the bench trial for Matthew Smith, right, in the circuit courtroom of Judge Kevin Souza. Also pictured are deputy prosecuting attorney Anna Jackson, left, and deputy public defender Reiko Bryant.

Swipe or click to see more

Benjamin Maes, the 81-year-old former landlord of Matthew Smith, is pictured being embraced by a supporter after the trial.

Swipe or click to see more

Matthew Smith, right, was acquitted by reason of insanity of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder in the stabbing of two roommates and his landlord on Oct. 1, 2023. He is pictured with deputy public defender Reiko Bryant in the circuit courtroom of Judge Kevin Souza.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 43-year-old Hawaii Kai man was acquitted Friday of first- and second-degree attempted murder by reason of insanity in the 2023 stabbings of three men with whom he shared a Kalama Valley house.

Circuit Judge Kevin Souza based his verdict on the unanimous opinions of three mental health professionals, who found Matthew Smith suffered from mental illness at the time he stabbed his two roommates, then ages 37 and 46, and their landlord, age 79 at the time.

Souza presided over the jury- waived trial, and found Matthew Smith fit to stand trial Friday because he understood the charges against him.

Souza found that at the time of the charged offenses — first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder, Smith was suffering from a mental illness or disorder, which substantially impaired his ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct, thus excluding criminal responsibility for his actions.

He also found Smith continues to be afflicted with a mental disease or disorder and presents a danger to himself or to others, and that Smith is not a proper subject for conditional release.

The judge committed him to the custody of the director of the Department of Health, to be placed in an appropriate institution for custody, care and treatment, which could include the Hawaii State Hospital.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Had he been convicted of first-degree attempted murder, Smith would have been subject to a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The brief trial held Friday included facts stipulated to by the parties, and had not yet been filed in writing and were not discussed during the trial. No opening statements were made and no witnesses took the stand.

Smith, wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, his head shaved, and apparently thinner than two years ago, did not testify. He answered the judge’s yes and no questions, and said he chose to “remain silent.”

Smith said he was taking prescribed medication, but his mind was clear and understood everything the judge said.

The 43-year-old has been held at the State Hospital since Feb. 15, 2024, after a hearing was held on his mental fitness to stand trial.

Subsequent hearings were held with a panel of three mental health professionals. He was found fit Feb. 18 to proceed to trial.

Prior to the verdict, Deputy Prosecutor Mark Shimizu, who tried the case with Deputy Prosecutor Anna Jackson, asked the court find Smith guilty of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder.

The attack was unprovoked, and all three victims could have died from their injuries, he said.

According to initial court documents, Smith stabbed William Welch after an argument over food the night of Oct. 1, 2023. Welch sought help from the other two, who were in the living room.

Welch received a laceration to the neck and a bone fracture to the jawbone, Shimizu said.

Carlos Huerta was left bleeding on the floor, with a scalp laceration, he said.

Maes received injuries to the stomach, shoulder and scalp.

Shimizu said, Smith “did not say anything during the attack.”

He said Smith may have had a mental disease, and asked that if the judge acquits him, he be committed to the custody of the director of the Department of Health because “the people of Hawaii need to be protected.”

Deputy Public Defender Reiko Bryant told the court that what had happened was “terrible,” but Smith does not bear criminal responsibility for his actions, as all the doctors found.

The judge reviewed all the evidence, the parties’ stipulation as to facts, including the reports by the three examiners, who were unanimous in their assessments.

All three found he was fit to stand trial, meaning he is able to understand the charges against him and is able to assist in his own defense.

Souza said that often the doctors are split in their opinions, but in this case “all the experts are in uniform agreement.”

He found the defense met its burden of proof, that Smith was suffering from a mental illness, which substantially impaired his capacity to conform his conduct to the law, or to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct, negating his penal responsibility.

The judge said, Dr. Brenda Bauer-Smith, the state examiner, “opines that at the time of the offense, Mr. Smith suffered from schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type,” and his ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions and/or to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law were substantially impaired due to mental illness.

He cited Dr. Kate Termini, who also found Smith was suffering from schizoaffective disorder.

“His mental disease caused him to be unable to perceive reality properly, and therefore, severely impacted his judgment. Therefore, he is deemed not legally responsible for his actions.”

Dr. Martin Blinder found that at the time of the offense, Smith suffered from major depression with major psychotic features, Souza said.

Blinder said he lacked an appreciation of the wrongfulness of his conduct as well as the ability to conform that conduct to the law.

After the verdict, landlord Benjamin Maes, now 81 years old, embraced Smith’s mother in the gallery.

Through tears, mother Amy Smith repeatedly said to Maes: “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.”

Maes told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, “I’m sad for Matthew. He was my friend for 10 years.”

Maes holds dear the memories of those 10 years.

The landlord said he had the master bedroom of the house located at 790 Ipuai St., and that he rented out the remaining rooms to Smith and the other two men.

“We were all in the same congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses,” Maes said.

Smith “always acted normally for me,” he said. “There was no indication for what he was going to do.”

Maes said he and the other roommates had gone to Costco earlier that day, and each had their own space in the refrigerator for food. Smith commented on the food, he said.