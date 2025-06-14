Hawaii Kai man acquitted in stabbings of landlord, 2 roommates
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Matthew Smith, right, was acquitted by reason of insanity of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder in the stabbing of two roommates and his landlord on Oct. 1, 2023. He is pictured with deputy public defender Reiko Bryant in the circuit courtroom of Judge Kevin Souza.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Benjamin Maes, the 81-year-old former landlord of Matthew Smith, is pictured being embraced by a supporter after the trial.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Deputy prosecuting attorney Mark Shimizu, second from left, spoke Friday during the bench trial for Matthew Smith, right, in the circuit courtroom of Judge Kevin Souza. Also pictured are deputy prosecuting attorney Anna Jackson, left, and deputy public defender Reiko Bryant.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Judge Kevin Souza speaks on Friday.