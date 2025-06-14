Arquette ignites winning rally for Oregon State

OMAHA, Neb. >> Aiva Arquette atoned for a costly error in the top of the ninth inning by sparking the game-winning rally with a one-out single in the bottom half as Oregon State beat Louisville 4-3 in the teams’ opener at the Men’s College World Series on Friday at Charles Schwab Field.

Gavin Turley doubled home Arquette from first with the winning run, sending Oregon State to a walk-off victory that sets up a game Sunday against Coastal Carolina, a 7-4 winner over Arizona earlier in the day.

“That moment was awesome,” Turley said. “Just happy to do it for the guys.”

The Beavers (48-14-1) needed the late dramatics after blowing a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth when Louisville (40-23) capitalized on two Oregon State throwing errors on the same play.

In the top of the ninth, Zion Rose hit a leadoff triple and scored on Tague Davis’ single to center, bringing the Cardinals within 3-2. After a pinch runner was caught stealing, the double-error play — one by Arquette at shortstop trying to throw the batter Alex Alicea out at first and the other by catcher Wilson Weber after he backed up the play — put a runner at third, and Kamau Neighbors hit a game-tying single.

Turley, the Beavers’ career leader in homers and RBIs, went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Arquette, a Saint Louis School graduate who is projected to be among the first players taken in next month’s MLB draft, finished 3-for-5, scoring twice.

Kellan Oakes (5-0) got the win despite blowing the lead. Jake Schweitzer (4-3) took the loss.

“I’m proud of the way the guys punched back,” OSU coach Mitch Canham said. “It seems to be more and more evident this is true character by the way our guys continue to fight.”

Pitching dominated most of the night, as Oregon State’s Dax Whitney and Louisville’s Patrick Forbes combined for 19 strikeouts, 11 in the first three innings. Whitney allowed an unearned run in 51⁄3 innings while fanning nine and walking one. Forbes permitted three runs on seven hits in 51⁄3 frames with 10 strikeouts and a walk.

“It’s really fun back there when Dax is locating and doing his job,” Weber said.

Oregon State scored twice in the fourth on four hits, a wild pitch and an RBI groundout. Louisville got on the board in the sixth on an RBI infield single, only to see the Beavers get that run back in the bottom of the inning via a fielding error.

“Man, they pitched well,” Louisville coach Dan McDonnell said. “They were ahead of our offense tonight. … I thought they pitched really well. They took advantage of an unfortunate situation for us, just a little hiccup here or there, and then you get walked off.”

Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 5

The Chanticleers scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a tie and beat the Wildcats in the opening game of the Men’s College World Series.

Sebastian Alexander’s bloop single scored Wells Sykes for the go-ahead run, and Blake Barthol belted a two-run double in the next at-bat to send the Chanticleers (54-11) to their 24th consecutive win.

Sykes also had a two-run single in the second that gave Coastal Carolina an early lead.

The game was a rematch of the 2016 CWS championship series, won by Coastal Carolina in three games. This is the program’s first trip back to Omaha since.

Cameron Flukey got the win with four innings of relief, and Dominic Carbone finished it out for his sixth save.

Arizona (44-20) took a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth without a ball leaving the infield. The Wildcats took advantage of three hit batters, a bunt single and a groundout.

The hit was by catcher Adonys Guzman, who was 3-for-4, while Mason White hit a solo home run in the second for the Wildcats.

Coastal Carolina will face Oregon State (48-14-1) in a winners-bracket contest on Sunday. Arizona will oppose Louisville (40-23) in an elimination game on Sunday.