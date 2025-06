On the air

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

Indycar NICS Gateway qualifications 9 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Formula One Canadian Grand Prix qualifying 9:55 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Xfinity Chilango 150 10:30 a.m. CW NA/93 2

Indycar INXT Gateway qualifications 10:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

ARCA Menards Berlin 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Orioles 10:05 a.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Cardinals at Brewers 10:10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Yankees at Red Sox 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3

Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Giants at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

UCLA vs. Murray State 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Arkansas vs. LSU 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever 9 a.m. KITV 4 4

BASKETBALL: BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 1 from Chicago 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7

BASKETBALL: BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

Alahli Tripoli vs. Petroleos de Luanda 4 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP Miami 2 p.m. CW NA/93 2

FOOTBALL: UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE, FINAL

DC Defenders at Michigan Panthers 2 p.m. KITV 4 4

FOOTBALL: CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts 10 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Saskatchewan R’riders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

GOLF

U.S. Open 4 a.m. USA 29/555 123

U.S. Open 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Meijer LPGA Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live From the U.S. Open 2 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP FINALS

Game 5: Panthers at Oilers 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night: K. Usman vs. J. Buckley 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

SOCCER

Canadian: HFX Wanderers vs. Cavalry 9 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

MLS: St. Louis City vs. LA Galaxy 10:30 a.m. KHON 3 3

Canadian: Pacific vs. York United noon FSP NA/231* NA

FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Dom. Rep. 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

TENNIS

S-Hertogenbosch; London; Stuttgart (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

TRACK AND FIELD: NCAA OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s Day 2 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

TRIATHLON

T100 Triathlon World Tour Vancouver 6:15 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

VOLLEYBALL: FIVB NATIONS LEAGUE

United States vs. Slovakia 6:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

SUNDAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

Formula One Canadian Grand Prix 6:30 a.m. KITV 4 4

NASCAR Cup Viva Mexico 250 9 a.m. AMAZON PRIME

Indycar INXT Gateway 10:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Indycar NICS Gateway 2 p.m. KHON 3 3

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Orioles 7:35 a.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Padres at Diamondbacks 10:10 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Giants at Dodgers 1:10 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Elimination bracket: Teams TBD 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Winner’s bracket: Teams TBD 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun 6 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics 8 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

GOLF

U.S. Open 3 a.m. USA 29/555 123

U.S. Open 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Meijer LPGA Classic 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Meijer LPGA Classic 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Live From the U.S. Open 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

SOCCER

Italian: Sampdoria vs. Salernitana 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

FIFA Club World Cup: PSG vs. Atletico Madrid 9 a.m. TNT 43/553 125

NWSL: Portland vs. Washington 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Canadian: Vancouver FC vs. Forge 10 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Trinidad & Tob. noon KHON 3 3

Canadian: Atlético Ottawa vs. Valour 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Cst. Rica vs. Suriname 5 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

TENNIS

S-Hertogenbosch; London; Stuttgart midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP Halle, London; WTA Berlin, Nottingham 11:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

Baseball, CWS: UCLA vs. Murray State 8 a.m. 1500-AM

Baseball, CWS: Arkansas vs. LSU 1 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Padres at Diamondbacks 1:15 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Giants at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Giants at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM

SUNDAY

TIME STATION

Baseball, CWS: Elimination braket 8 a.m. 1500-AM

Baseball, CWS: Winner’s bracket 1 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Giants at Dodgers 1:10 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM