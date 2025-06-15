17-year-old shot in Kalihi, suspect at large

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the Kalihi area Saturday evening, and Honolulu police are investigating the case as first-degree attempted murder.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Criminal Investigation Division. Police said an unknown male suspect shot the teen and then fled the scene.

Emergency responders took the teen to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of this morning, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD or CrimeStoppers.